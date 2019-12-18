The 3.5 millionth foreign visitor is welcomed in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa greeted the 3.5 millionth foreign visitor and the 10 millionth tourist arriving in the locality at the Cam Ranh international airport in 2019 at a ceremony on December 18.

The event was jointly organized by the provincial Department of Tourism and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

The 3.5 millionth foreign visitor was Jung Yoohee from the Republic of Korea, while the 10 millionth tourist was Pham Duy Khiem, a Vietnamese citizen. They both arrived on flight VJ837 of the budget airline Vietjet Air.



Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dac Tai said the locality successfully hosted the National Tourism Year 2019, which helped foster tourism linkages between Khanh Hoa and other localities nationwide, and between Vietnamese and international travel agencies.



So far this year, Khanh Hoa has received over 7 million holiday-makers staying overnight, with a half being foreigners, representing year-on-year increases of 13.3 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively.



International visitors to Khanh Hoa are mainly from China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, and Malaysia.



Also this year, Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh international airport served about 10 million passengers, including 6.4 million foreigners./.