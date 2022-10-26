Khanh Hoa welcomes first direct flight from Kazakhstan
A Vietjet Air flight with 350 international passengers on board from Almaty city of Kazakhstan landed at Cam Ranh Airport on October 25, marking the first direct flight from the Central Asian country to the central province of Khanh Hoa.
Bui Quoc Dai, deputy managing director of the Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co. Ltd, said his firm coordinated with Vietjet Air to carry international visitors from Kazakhstan to Khanh Hoa in a package tour.
In the initial phase from October 25 this year to April 30, 2023, there will be two flights per week on the Cam Ranh - Almaty air route, using A330 aircraft that reduces the travel time to just over nine hours each way.
In the past, Khanh Hoa welcomed only a modest number of visitors from Kazakhstan partly due to the lack of direct flights.
The first direct air route linking its renowned beach resort city of Nha Trang with Almaty, the largest economic hub of Kazakhstan, is expected to meet the travel demand between the two countries./.