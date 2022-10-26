Society Dreamy Hanoi in late Autumn In the last days of October, when the weather has turned cold with gentle breezes and golden sun rays, Hanoi has a romantic and dreammy beauty that charms anyone. The capital city has been listed among 12 best places in the world to go for fall by American news channel CNN.

Travel Quang Ninh fully prepared for EATOF 17 The northern province of Quang Ninh has completed preparations for the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) and the 20th anniversary of the EATOF, announced the provincial Department of Information and Communications on October 24.

Travel Thua Thien-Hue province promotes tourism in Thailand The People’s Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, held a seminar in Bangkok on October 22 to promote its tourism potential and attract more Thai tourists to the locality.

Travel Solutions sought to further boost Hanoi’s tourism recovery and development Despite the strong recovery recorded recently, Hanoi’s tourism industry has still faced many challenges and difficulties, especially in luring foreign tourists, prompting insiders to seek more effective measures to further boost the tourism growth of the capital city.