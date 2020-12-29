Society Practical measures needed to handle unlawful returns: Minister Minister of Public Security General To Lam suggested the Government apply measures to prevent people illegally returning to Vietnam given the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on a flight of Pacific Airlines on December 28.

Society Phu Yen detains suspected illegal immigrants Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.

Society Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.