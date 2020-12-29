Khanh Hoa’s airport granted Airport Health Accreditation
Cam Ranh airport (Source: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on December 29 received the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airports Council International (ACI) for maintaining safety and prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The certificate recognises the airport’s commitment to prioritising health and safety measures in accordance with the ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations and in alignment with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and industry best practice.
The ACI Airport Health Accreditation is designed to help airports around the world prove to passengers, their employees, regulators, and governments that they continue to place the health and safety of passengers as their top priority via the establishment of specific safeguard measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be certified by the ACI, airports are assessed across a number of categories including cleanliness and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.
ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Cam Ranh International Airport on receiving AHA title.
The success reflects the airport has committed to providing services in accordance with global standards and prioritised the health and interests of passengers, its staff and the community.
Cam Ranh is the fourth Vietnamese international airport receiving the AHA, after Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang.
This year, the airport has served more than 3.5 million passengers, especially 10,680 Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts entering Vietnam from various countries in the context of medical measures being tightened to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./.