The collection of 12 stone musical instruments from Khanh Son was discovered by Bo Bo Ren, a member of the Raglai ethnic group in Doc Gao Mountain, Trung Hap commune, Khanh Son district, now To Hap town in Khanh Son district, in 1977.

In 1979, information on the Khanh Son lithophones was officially made public, both at home and abroad. Since then, the lithophone has become a source of pride for the Raglai ethnic people living in mountainous areas in Khanh Hoa.

There have been dozens of experimental and staged compositions using Khanh Son ancient lithophones./.

VNA