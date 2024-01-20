Khanh Son ancient lithophones recognised as national treasure
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha recently signed a decision recognising 29 additional artifacts as national treasures. Among these are two sets of Khanh Son ancient lithophones dating back 2,500- 3,000 years that are kept in the Khanh Hoa Province Museum.
The collection of 12 stone musical instruments from Khanh Son was discovered by Bo Bo Ren, a member of the Raglai ethnic group in Doc Gao Mountain, Trung Hap commune, Khanh Son district, now To Hap town in Khanh Son district, in 1977.
In 1979, information on the Khanh Son lithophones was officially made public, both at home and abroad. Since then, the lithophone has become a source of pride for the Raglai ethnic people living in mountainous areas in Khanh Hoa.
There have been dozens of experimental and staged compositions using Khanh Son ancient lithophones./.