To be held from April 25 to 27 in Khau Vai commune, Meo Vac district, in Ha Giang province, the festival seeks to promote tourism along with the traditional cultural values of ethnic groups in the province, thus helping local post-pandemic recovery efforts.



The three-day festival will feature a beauty pageant, an incense offering ceremony at the Ông and Bà Temples, and a ceremony praying for peace.



The traditional culture and arts of local ethnic groups will be highlighted during the festival, through panpipe performances from the H’mong people, folklore songs from the Nung and Giay groups, and folk dances from the Lo Lo and Giay ethnic communities.



The festival is hoped to offer an interesting experience to visitors to the Dong Van Karst Plateau - Vietnam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark./.

