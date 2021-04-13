Khau Vai Love Market to open in May
The Khau Vai Love Market 2021, a unique cultural practice of local residents in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, is scheduled to be held from May 6-8.
The Khau Vai Love Market 2021 is scheduled to be held from May 6-8. Illustrative image. (Source: myhagiang.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Khau Vai Love Market 2021, a unique cultural practice of local residents in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, is scheduled to be held from May 6-8.
The love market, which is located about 200km far from the province's centre, has been held once every year on the 27th day of the third lunar month, attracting thousands of visitors.
Under the theme “The love songs fair”, this year’s festival will feature an array of activities showcasing the most typical cultural features of local ethnic minority people.
There will be a beauty contest, an incense offering ceremony at Ong Temple, rituals to pray for peace, along with folk games, among others.
Organisers said the market offers a chance to promote local tourism, notably Dong Van Karst Plateau - a UNESCO Global Geopark.
The Khau Vai Love Market is a popular attraction in Ha Giang. On the 27th day of the third lunar month, local ethnic women and men put on their best traditional costumes and go to the market where they are free to meet their former lovers in public.
Husbands and wives arrive at the market together and start looking for their past partners among the crowd. Spouses do not get angry or jealous because the meeting at the market is supposed to be a temporary moment and does not affect their daily lives or relationship.
According to folklore, a man and a woman were deeply in love but were forbidden to be together because they were from different ethnic groups. A violent conflict later took place between the two tribes, resulting in bloodshed for both. To stop the fierce fight, the couple decided to part ways with broken hearts. They, however, promised to meet once every year in the market in Khau Vai commune on the day.
Ha Giang has been an attractive destination among visitors for its stunning landscapes and diverse cultural values.
Among popular tourism destinations are the Dong Van Karst Plateau Global Geopark, Lung Cu Flag Pole, Ma Pi Leng Peak and Dong Van Town Old Quarter./.