Culture - Sports Hoi An Ancient Town – attraction of Asia's leading cultural destination Stepping into the ancient town of Hoi An in the south-central province of Quang Nam, visitors can deeply feel a diverse and artistic blend of typical architectural works from the Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and French cultures.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese family tradition in Lunar New Year festival Family reunion is expressed right from the New Year’s Eve offering to the ancestral worship ceremony on the first day of the Lunar New Year, a festival of the nation as well as Vietnamese families.

Culture - Sports Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son features national ritual, culture As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, the Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai is organised annually to pay tribute to national ancestors.