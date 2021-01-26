Khmer language course opens for overseas Vietnamese in Cambodian province
A Khmer language course for Cambodians of the Vietnamese origin opened in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk on January 25.
At the classroom (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly said the course aims to offer necessary support to overseas Vietnamese to gain Cambodian citizenship, thus making positive contributions to Cambodia as well as bilateral ties.
The course will last three months, from Monday to Friday every week.
Together with a similar course that opened on December 30 in Kampot province, the class is a pilot model in areas that the Vietnamese Consulate General takes charge of, including Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu and Takeo. If successful, the model will be spread in the Vietnamese community in the southwest of Cambodia and across the country.
Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Khmer – Vietnam Association Sok Chea expressed his hope that philanthropists will join hands to continue holding more courses./.