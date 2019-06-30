Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNS/VNA) - Every summer, monks from Khmer pagodas in the southern province of Kien Giang host classes to teach the written Khmer language to local children in 1st to 7th grade.



This helps preserve Khmer language in the region.



Kien Giang has a population of nearly 1.7 million, with the Kinh ethnic group accounting for more than 85 percent; Khmer, over 12 percent, Chinese over 1.7 percent and others, 0.06 percent. They tend to mingle in the same residential areas.



Since 2005, more than 17,000 people have been taught the Khmer script in classes at local pagodas.



There are 76 Buddhist Khmer pagodas in the province, which host more than 900 monks. Some 210,000 people follow the religion in the province, or more than 12 percent of the provincial population. The number accounts for nearly 43 percent of all religious followers in the province.



Four pagodas in the province have been recognised as national relic sites, while two others are provincial level relic sites.



Some local pagodas preserve the tradition of making ghe ngo (wooden boats), organise boat racing tournaments every year and teach locals to play traditional music instruments, all in an attempt to preserve the traditional culture of Khmer people. — VNS/VNA