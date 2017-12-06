Khmer temple Monivongsa Bopharam in Ca Mau

Monivongsa Bopharam Temple is a Khmer temple, built in 1964 in the southernmost province of Ca Mau. It is very unique and amazing architecture complex that you cannot miss when travel locality.
Wednesday, December 06, 2017 - 18:02:13
