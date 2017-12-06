Thursday, December 07, 2017 - 0:34:30

Culture - Sports

Khmer temple Monivongsa Bopharam in Ca Mau

Monivongsa Bopharam Temple is a Khmer temple, built in 1964 in the southernmost province of Ca Mau. It is very unique and amazing architecture complex that you cannot miss when travel locality.

