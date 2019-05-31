Members of the executive board and leaders of Preah Vihear province in a group photo (Photo: VNA)

The executive board of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia’s chapter in Preah Vihear province made its debut at a ceremony on May 31.The executive board consists of seven members, headed by Panh Keng.Speaking at the event, Panh Keng stressed his commitment to following the association’s purposes in contribution to Cambodia development and the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship.Deputy governor of Preah Vihear Ung Vut Thy highlighted the two nations’ traditional relations and hoped that the board will guide Vietnamese Cambodians and Vietnamese investors in the locality in following Cambodia’s regulations and making contributions to local growth.He said the local authorities will support the chapter’s operation.In his congratulatory letter sent to the new executive board, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh thanked the Preah Vihear authorities for their support of Vietnamese Cambodians in the province.Located 400 km away from Phnom Penh, Preah Vihear houses 144 Vietnamese Cambodian families, most of them run small businesses.The Khmer – Vietnam Association has to date established 22 chapters across Cambodia.-VNA