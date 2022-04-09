World Thailand bans single-use plastics, styrofoam packaging in national parks A ban on styrofoam packaging and single-use plastics in national parks in Thailand came into effect on April 6 as a preventative measure to protect wildlife.

World ASEAN, US partners launch ASEAN SME Academy 2.0 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in collaboration with the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on April 8 officially launched the ASEAN SME Academy 2.0, an upgraded version of an online learning platform.