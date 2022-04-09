Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia convenes third congress
Chau Van Chi was re-elected as President of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia for the 2021-26 term at the association’s third congress held in Phnom Penh on April 9.
An executive board comprising 85 members was also elected during the event.
In the previous tenure, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the KVA worked with its chapters, the Embassy of Vietnam and localities to help Cambodians of Vietnamese origin get vaccinations and distribute supplies and aid packages to pandemic-hit families.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang hailed contributions of the KVA to protecting legitimate rights of its members and supporting Vietnamese-Cambodians in the recent past.
He urged the association to step up the work and call on people to adhere to regulations and nurture the Vietnam-Cambodia ties in the coming time./.