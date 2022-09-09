Kid shows celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
HCM City’s theatres and cultural houses will offer art shows and charity programmes for children in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival (on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month), which falls on September 10 this year.
HCM City’s theatres and cultural houses will offer art shows and charity programmes for children in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 10 this year. (Photo courtesy of IDECAF)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - HCM City’s theatres and cultural houses will offer art shows and charity programmes for children in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival (on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month), which falls on September 10 this year.
The IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France) will stage a musical about Sinbad and his friends.
The show, Cuoc Phieu Luu Cua Thuyen Truong Sinbad – Dai Chien Nang Tien Ca (The Adventures of Sinbad - The Battle of Mermaids), is a re-telling of the adventures of Sinbad from The Arabian Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales.
The challenges that Sinbad and his crew on a ship face during their voyage, including witches, wizards, mermaids, strange tribes and fantastic creatures, are highlighted.
Friendship, bravery and honesty are also themes.
The musical attracts celebrated actors My Duyen, Thanh Loc and Huu Chau as lead characters. Traditional theatre actor Bach Long, a ca luong (reformed opera) star, is also featured.
They will perform in beautiful outfits, accessories and stage designs.
More than 5,000 tickets for the show, scheduled to be staged on September 9, 10 and 11, were sold.
Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a series of puppet and circus shows on September 10 and 11.
Its highlighted show will be Bi An Noi Hoang Dao (The Secrets of Deserted Islands), a production of music, dance, pantomime and circus performances.
The 90-minute show tells the story of a boy who discovers the world by travelling to different oceans and islands.
It delivers enough images, colours, action and tricks to keep audiences of all ages entertained.
In the show, more than 20 actors from Phuong Nam Theatre perform in a pool. They wear beautiful clothes and accessories with a design suited to the show’s theme.
“We hope our art entertains children and encourages them to never stop their dreams and wishes,” said the show’s director Cong Nguyen.
Nguyen and his staff at Phuong Nam Theatre have used new concepts and techniques in circus to attract ticket buyers who may have grown weary of acrobats, trapeze artists, contortionists and clowns.
The city’s Workers Cultural House in District 3 will organise a charity event called Sac Mau Thoi Gian – Vui Tet Trung Thu Cho Em (The Colours of Time – Happy Full Moon Party for Children), targeting children aged three to 15, on September 9,10 and 11.
'Full-Moon' gifts, including traditional star lantern, mooncakes, candies and fruits, will be delivered.
Traditional music and song performances will also be staged.
“Our artists will play and light up Full-Moon lanterns together,” said actor Le Thien, who will perform free at two charity programmes in the city during the festival night.
Labour unions at industrial parks and export processing zones in the city will also present several thousands gifts to poor children and teenagers this festive season./.