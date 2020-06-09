Business PetroVietnam to cut crude oil exploitation costs during 2020-2025 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has set a goal of reducing average crude oil exploitation costs in order to sustain business during the 2020-2025 period, even if crude oil price drops to 30 USD per barrel.

Business Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30 An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

Business Workshop seeks to promote efficiency in FDI attraction Measures to improve FDI attraction, bolster the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises, and make the local investment environment more transparent were discussed at a workshop held by State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) in Hanoi on June 9.

Business Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.