Adventure playgrounds with hand-on experiences for kids have become popular in many developed countries as they are believed to grow their life skills and creativity. Such a playground has opened for Vietnamese kids in Ecopark urban township in Van Giang district, Hung Yen province.

Kids in the playground are treated with unusual games and tools, including things that may sound dangerous to parents, such as shovels, hammer, chainsaws and fire. Hand-on experiences here ignite kids’ imagination and enhance their interaction with other little folks.

The adventure playground is a result of of a social enterprise called ‘Think Playgroud’, Japanese experts, volunteers and parents.

The playground offers unusual yet practical activities for kids, where they can play as their parents and grandparents used to do years ago. From the experiences, their creativity and life skills are improved significantly.-VNA