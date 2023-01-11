Business UKVFTA offers tariff-free access to Vietnamese market UK pharmaceutical exports to Vietnam witnessed a strong growth rate of 32% in the first nine months of 2022, according to British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew.

Business Prices of petrol hold, oil down 520-960 VND per litre from January 11 In the latest petrol price adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol remained unchanged compared with those of the last adjustment.

Business Hanoi sees strong recovery in serviced apartment market in Q4/2022 Hanoi’s real estate market in the fourth quarter of 2022 saw a better performance in the serviced apartment segment than in apartments sales, according to the Savills’ report on the Hanoi property market released on January 10.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Laos trade ties Despite impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in two years, two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos has regained its growth momentum, with the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee expected to help promote sustainable development of bilateral ties.