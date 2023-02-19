Society Public Security Ministry’s team complete search and rescue mission in Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has completed their tasks at earthquake sites in Turkey and is set to return home.

Society VPA rescue force discovers two additional earthquake victims in Turkey Search and rescue force from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on February 17 located another two victims buried by the recent earthquake in Hatay province of Turkey.

Society Eight earthquake monitoring stations installed in Kon Tum Province Eight earthquake monitoring stations have been installed in the areas of Thuong Kon Tum Hydropower Plant and Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Society HCM City aims to upgrade canal system Ho Chi Minh City plans to implement a project to upgrade its over 30-km Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal route that runs through the city in the hope of improving the face of the city’s canal system after 20 years.