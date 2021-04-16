Society Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.

Society VSS holds dialogue with Korean firms on social, health insurance A dialogue between the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and Korean businesses was held in the southern province of Dong Nai on April 15, attracting representatives from more than 100 enterprises.

Society OVs in France, French friends believe in bright future of Vietnam Oversea Vietnamese (OVs) in France always believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and hope the country will develop strongly, said former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Nguyen Thanh Tong.

Society Bac Giang bolsters English teaching at local schools Northern Bac Giang province is set to bolster English teaching at local schools, according to the provincial People’s Committee.