Kien Giang attracts over 300 tourism projects
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is now home to more than 300 tourism projects with a combined registered capital of over 337.32 trillion VND (14.53 billion USD), mostly in the island district of Phu Quoc.
Phu Quoc Island is among the most popular tourist spots in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
To enhance tourism, the province is upgrading infrastructure in the Phu Quoc, Ha Tien – Kien Luong, Rach Gia – Kien Hai – Hon Dat and U Minh Thuong areas, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
It has drafted preferential policies to encourage small and medium-sized business and local families to invest in their tourism products.
In addition, the province has taken steps to preserve the environment and treat pollution from garbage and wastewater, and has collaborated with neighboring provinces to improve the quality of tourism products, said Tran Chi Dung, Director of the Tourism Department.
As many as 69 projects have been completed with total investment of over 13.95 trillion VND (601 million USD), while 72 projects are being implemented with total investment of 159.13 trillion VND (6.85 billion USD).
The remaining projects, worth 164.23 trillion VND (7.07 billion USD), have been approved and are undergoing investment preparation procedures.
New projects that have opened include Vinpearl Land Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc Safari, the world’s longest cable car crossing on An Thoi and Hon Thom Island, and Phu Quoc Casino, among other spots. All have met tourists’ demand, he said.
There are currently 11 direct international flight routes to Phu Quoc, seven of which are direct charter flights.
The province has 44 travel agencies, 728 accommodation establishments and 22,654 rooms with dozens of four to five-star hotels.
The number, scale and quality of services have met traveling needs of international and domestic visitors, Dung said./.