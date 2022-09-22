Society “Ciao Vietnam” event in Italy impresses visitors The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a banquet on September 21 marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), along with a photo exhibition on Vietnam and its people, a fashion show by designer Hoang Hai and a Vietnamese cuisine space themed “Ciao Vietnam”.

Society President meets outstanding children from ethnic groups President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 22 met with 263 children representing all 54 ethnic groups across the country who are in Hanoi for the fourth Ethnic Children’s Festival.

Society Ceremony marks 159th birth anniversary of French scientist A ceremony was held in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 22 to mark the 159th birth anniversary of Alexandre Yersin, a French scientist who spent almost 50 years of his life working in the province.

Society Thai Binh police detain wanted Chinese national Police of northern Thai Binh province have arrested a Chinese national put on the wanted list for the charge of smuggling products made from endangered animals.