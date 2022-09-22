Kien Giang border guards work against IUU fishing
Border guards popularise fisheries regulations to fishermen (Source: https://kiengiang.gov.vn/)Kien Giang (VNA) – Border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have applied drastic measures to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, focusing on communications solutions.
The force has coordinated with agricultural and public security authorities as well as coastal localities and businesses to encourage vessel owners to comply with fisheries exploitation regulations.
In the first half of this year, they conduced six drives of communications and inspected 16 fisheries firms, while organising dialogues with 120 fishing boat owners in Vinh Hoa Hiep commune of Chau Thanh district.
Along with strict monitoring of fishing vessels’ activities, the force has persuaded the owners to sign commitments not to violating foreign waters or conducting illegal fishing activities.
In 2021 and the first six months of 2022, local border posts held 300 meetings with more than 5,000 fishing boat owners, captains and fishermen, while getting more than 4,000 offshore fishing vessels’ owner sign such commitments.
At the same time, the force popularises fisheries regulations to 14,818 ship owners and fishermen, presented them with hundreds of national flags and delivered thousands of leaflets and documents on IUU fishing prevention and control.
Kien Giang border guards have also proactively and regularly coordinated with relevant forces such as the Navy, Coast Guard and Fisheries Surveillance to closely control the situation and update information related to security and order at sea, and warn fishermen against IUU fishing activities./.