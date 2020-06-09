Kien Giang calls for investment in agriculture development
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is calling for investment in agriculture and rural development projects in Go Quao district.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the projects will focus on the fields of water supply, farm produce processing, hi-tech vegetable and fruit cultivation, development of concentrated cattle and poultry slaughter facilities, and production of rice varieties.
Vo Van Tra, Chairman of the district People’s Committee said these projects are part of the locality’s socio-economic development strategy.
It is in line with the agriculture restructuring plan of Kien Giang province in general and Go Quao district in particular, Tra added.
The locality hopes to attract 100 billion VND (over 4.3 million USD) to construct five clean water plants with a capacity of 1,200 cu.m each in Vinh Thang, Vinh Phuoc B, Vinh Phuoc A, Vinh Hoa Hung Bac and Thoi Quan communes; and 188 billion VND (over 8 million USD) for fruit, rice and pepper processing plants in Vinh Hoa Hung Bac and Vinh Hoa Hung Nam communes.
Meanwhile, hi-tech vegetable and fruit cultivation zones in Dinh An and Dinh Hoa communes, and concentrated poultry slaughter and rice variety production establishments in Dinh Hoa commune, are expected to get a total investment of 52 billion VND (2.2 million USD)./.