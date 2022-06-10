Kien Giang channels resources into fishery infrastructure development
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has set to concentrate its resources on developing fishery infrastructure during the 2020-2030 period serving the sustainable growth of the sea economy of the locality and the whole country.
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has set to concentrate its resources on developing fishery infrastructure during the 2020-2030 period serving the sustainable growth of the sea economy of the locality and the whole country.
The investment involves 11 fishing ports and 13 storm-shelter moorings for fishing vessels, of them five and three have already received funding, respectively.
Kien Giang has proposed the Government arrange medium-term investment capital worth 355 billion VND (15.31 million USD) for its remaining fishing ports during the 2021 – 2025 period. Of the sum, 155 billion VND will be sourced from the provincial budget.
The provincial development plan also covers the building of a big fishery centre.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Kien Giang is aiming to raise capacity of fishing boats to about 2.8 million CV by 2030 and fishing output of more than 430,000 tonnes, of which offshore products account for 58 percent.
Vice director of the department Quang Trong Thao said Kien Giang is now paying heed to fishery resources protection, establishment of cooperatives, technological application, and climate change response, among others.
The province has been complying with the European Commission’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as well as with responsible fisheries code of conduct, he added.
In the first five months of 2022, Kien Giang’s fishing output totaled 220,686 tonnes, fulfilling more than 45 percent of the yearly plan./.