Society Exhibition highlights August Revolution, National Day More than 150 documents, items and photos featuring the August Revolution in 1945 and the event on September 2, 1945 when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was formed are being displayed during an exhibition that opened on August 18 at the National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Society Foreigners join COVID-19 fight Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Society Downpour-triggered landslide kills one in Lai Chau One man lost his life on late August 17 in a landside triggered by torrential rains in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Society Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing that led to the death of a Vietnamese fisherman, according to the ministry’s spokeswoman.