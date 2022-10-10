Society Vietnam holds culture festival, meeting with workers in Korean region The 6th Vietnamese culture festival and a meeting with Vietnamese workers in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeonnam - Gwangju region recently took place at the Chosun University in Gwangju city.

Society Vietnam works to protect rights of girl child Vietnam has conducted numerous activities to respond to the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 (October 11), which is themed “Our time is now-our rights, our future”.

Society Infographic 68 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day In the 68 years since liberation and, especially, in the 36 years of renovation, Hanoi’s economy has continuously grown at a high rate. Along with economic development, social welfare has also seen outstanding achievements, creating new momentum to raise the city’s stature amid extensive integration.

Society Companies pay same starting salary for new graduates from Vietnam and abroad For the first time in many years, the starting salary of new graduates from Vietnamese universities and overseas universities is the same (about 10.6 million VND, or 443.5 USD, per month), according to the Talent-Mercer Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) 2022.