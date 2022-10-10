Kien Giang deals with vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters
The number of vessels caught illegally fishing in foreign waters has decreased substantially thanks to measures adopted by the southern province of Kien Giang to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Thirty vessels were convicted of violations in the first nine months of this year, a decline of 11 cases compared to the same period last year.
Agencies conducted inspections on ships at Tac Cau fishing port in Chau Thanh district and dealt with violations regarding global positioning systems.
Kien Giang province’s border guards have taken strict measures against vessels without necessary papers or equipment to operate at sea.
Since the start of the year, authorities have inspected 54 fishing vessels and fined three 75 million VND (3,144 USD) for administrative violations.
The province has focused on stepping up the dissemination of laws to raise ship owners' and fishermen's awareness of Government regulations and take drastic action to stop IUU fishing./.