







The province's number of fish cages at sea will rise to 5,500 with an expected output of 5,200 tonnes in the remaining months of the year.

The bivalve mollusc farming area will cover 25,560 hectares and is hoped to produce nearly 75,000 tones while clam breeding area will account for 250 ha with a projected output of 150,000 pearl.

Organisations and households who take part in marine aquaculture will undergo training and be supplied with technical guidances on the fish cage and bivalve molluscs farming.

A network of environmental monitoring and disease prevention and control relating to marine aquaculture will be built within areas approved by competent agencies.



Fish breeders will receive support in the application of scientific and technological advances with such new materials as plastic cage structures or lighting on rafts with solar energy./.

VNA