Kien Giang greets nearly 820,000 tourists in January
The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
Tourists receive temperature screening at Ha Tien border gate in Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, there were 82,840 foreign tourists, up 5 percent from the same period last year.
In the week-long Lunar New Year holiday alone, more than 306,170 holidaymakers travelled to the province, of which 25,680 were foreigners. The province raked in 253 billion VND (10.88 million USD) from tourism in the period.
This year, Kien Giang aims to serve more than 9.3 million tourists, including 750,000 international visitors, and earn over 20 trillion VND (858.95 million USD) in tourism revenue.
The province is calling for infrastructure investment for its three main tourism zones, create favourable conditions for approved tourism projects and step up the construction of tourism facilities, especially those in Phu Quoc island district.
It also eyes the opening of new air routes to the province as well as more international cruise trips to Phu Quoc and Kien Hai island.
Notably, Kien Giang has made thorough preparations in a bid to prevent and control the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV). The province has reported no nCoV infection cases so far.
Meanwhile, the Con Dao special national relic site in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau was re-opened to the public after a one-day closure for preventive measures against the virus.
However, events which may attract crowds in the site will be suspended./.
