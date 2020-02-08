Kien Giang greets nearly 820,000 tourists in January
The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent.
This year, Kien Giang aims to serve more than 9.3 million tourists, including 750,000 international visitors, and earn over 20 trillion VND in tourism revenue.
The province is calling for infrastructure investment for its three main tourism zones, create favourable conditions for approved tourism projects and step up the construction of tourism facilities, especially those in Phu Quoc island district./.