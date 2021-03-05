Kien Giang has 18 more star-rated OCOP products
Eighteen more local specialties have been recognised as three- and four-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
Ten have received four-star rating, namely Kim Thien Loc-branded Nang Huong rice and two types of unhusked rice produced by Rach Gia organic farming cooperative, two fish sauce products by Khai Hoan Trading JSC, and five kinds of grey sedge woven baskets and bags by Toan Tuyen handicraft workshop and Phu My women’s cooperative.
Eight others were rated three stars including rice paper, fermented snakehead fish, wine made from sticky rice and guava, Eucalyptus essential oil, and black pepper coarse.
The recognition and ratings are valid for 36 months.
Sedge woven baskets and bags (Source: kiengiang.gov.vn)Kien Giang has earmarked more than 326 billion VND (14 million USD) to implement the OCOP programme, which aims to develop at least one staple product in each commune around the country, between 2019 and 2025.
OCOP products are commercial products and services like food and beverages, medicinal herbs, handicrafts and home decoration, and rural tourism services and sales.
The programme ranks them on a scale of five stars, with a five-star being the highest.
The province wants to have 25 to 30 OCOP products meeting provincial five-star standards and five qualified for national five-star standards by 2025./.