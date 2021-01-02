Kien Giang invests over 28 mln USD in fishing infrastructure
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang invested more than 645 billion VND (28.2 million USD) in fishing infrastructure in 2020, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Fishing boats in Ha Tien city of Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang invested more than 645 billion VND (28.2 million USD) in fishing infrastructure in 2020, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
It included building storm shelters for boats and upgrading fishing ports.
It is building a storm shelter in Phu Quoc district’s Tho Chu Island and upgrading an existing port in the vicinity. It costs 154.2 billion VND (6.7 million USD), with 32 billion VND spent in 2016-20 and the rest to be invested in the next five years.
Three storm shelters were built this year in Kien Hai district’s Hon Tre Island, Hon Dat district’s Linh Huynh commune and at the mouth of the Cai Lon – Cai Be River in Chau Thanh and An Bien districts.
It upgraded and reopened Tac Cau Fishing Port in Chau Thanh district and An Thoi Fishing Port in Phu Quoc district in October 2020, and they can now accommodate ships with a capacity of 600CV.
They can respectively handle 150,000 tonnes and 7,000 tonnes of seafood a year.
Quang Trong Thao, Deputy Director of the department, said technical infrastructure and logistics services basically meet the fisheries sector’s demand.
The province would speed up construction of many ongoing technical infrastructure works, he said.
Nearly 3,700 of the 3,992 local fishing boats with a length of at least 15 metres have installed black boxes as regulated.
The installation has been slow since many have stopped going fishing due to financial difficulties or lack of crew, according to the department.
The province’s seafood catch in 2020 is estimated at more than 572,000 tonnes, 15 percent higher than the target but down 5 percent from the previous year./.