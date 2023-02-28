Society Hanoi to build 13 resettlement areas for Ring Road No 4 project Hanoi will build 13 resettlement areas at a cost of 13.36 trillion VND (563 million USD) for households affected by the construction of the Ring Road No. 4 project.

Society 50th anniversary of Cuban leader’s visit to Quang Tri to be held Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén held a working session with authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on February 27 to discuss activities marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973).

Videos Vietnam Town project underway in Thailand's Udon Thani The formation of a Vietnam Town in Udon Thani city of the province with the same name, which is hosting the largest overseas Vietnamese community in Thailand, is an obvious development trend, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh while inspecting the Vietnam Street project in the locality on February 25.

Society Vietnamese community in Thailand urged to go stronger, more united The Vietnam Embassy in Thailand and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Thailand’s Khon Kaen on February 26 had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country to learn of overseas Vietnamese’ concerns and strengthen coordination to make it stronger and more united.