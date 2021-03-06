Travel Tram Chim Park home to spectacular diversity of bird species Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is home to hundreds of vertebrate species, dozens of fish species and more than 198 species of water birds, accounting for about a quarter of all bird species in Vietnam.

Travel Quang Ninh strives to recover tourism, service sectors Authorities of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh have pledged to work with business and tourism associations to recover the tourism and service sectors against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel “Da Nang by Night” piloted to revive pandemic-hit tourism Chairman of the People’s Committee of central Da Nang city Le Trung Chinh has signed a plan to pilot the “Da Nang by Night” programme, to revive tourism and services hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic while implementing the city's scheme to develop the night-time economy.

Travel Metropole Hanoi gets five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide again Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi has been awarded a five-star rating - the top level of recognition from Forbes Travel Guide in its independent assessment of luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.