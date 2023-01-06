Business China’s FDI inflows to Vietnam to increase: Agriseco Foreign direct investment inflow from China to Vietnam is expected to rise as China is to reopen its doors and resume flights between the two countries, according to Agribank Securities Company (known as Agriseco).

Business Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam proposes increasing fleet size The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport allow air carriers to increase the size of their fleets in order to meet domestic demand and utilise opportunities generated by the recovering international market.

Business Mong Cai city ready to receive foreign visitors Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh is preparing to welcome foreign visitors again as China will lift COVID-19 control measures and re-open its border with Vietnam from January 8.

Business Starbucks commits to expanding in Vietnam with 100th-store plan Starbucks is committed to expanding further in Vietnam with its plan to open the 100th store by the end of the second quarter this year – a decade after the first shop opened in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2013.