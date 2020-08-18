Business Bac Lieu moves towards country’s shrimp production hub The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is rolling out measures to turn it into a shrimp production hub of the country, said Deputy Secretary Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province Duong Thanh Trung.

Business Online shopping spikes amid new COVID-19 outbreak Retailers are focusing on online shopping as more and more consumers are seeking to avoid public places amid the new COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Mekong Delta’s fruit farming area to be expanded The fruit farming area in the Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub in Vietnam, is set to be expanded by 150,000ha between now and 2030 to help with local agriculture’s sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.

Business E-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019 Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).