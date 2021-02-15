Business Rice exports enjoy opportunities for breakthrough in 2021 High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice exports in 2021 when major export markets such as the Philippines and Africa continue to sign contracts to buy rice from Vietnam, while many others have great demand for fragrant rice and sticky rice – which are advantageous staples of Vietnamese enterprises.

Business Central Da Nang city to build duty-free zone Da Nang’s authorities are building a detailed plan for the city's first international duty-free zone and smart urban area for investors, with construction set to commence soon as the Import-Export Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) has asked the city to allocate land for the project.

Business Vietnam targets modernity-oriented agriculture: Minister Vietnam will continue with the building of a modernity-oriented agricultural sector with complete value chains in 2021, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Business UKVFTA hoped to promote Vietnam’s exports The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which became effective on January 1, is expected to create a strong motivation pushing Vietnam forwards on the path of economic development and international integration.