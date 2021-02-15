Kien Giang moves to promote marine economic growth
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has planned to further promote sustainable marine aquaculture in line with the “Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy by 2030 with a Vision to 2045”.
Fish cage farms on An Thoi sea in Kien Giang's Phu Quoc city (Photo: VNA)
Local leaders said the province will fully tap its potential and advantages to promote marine aquaculture in a modern manner in connection with tourism development, while ensuring the environment and national defence and security at seas and islands.
The plan aims to contribute to accelerating the restructuring of agriculture, promoting marine economic growth, and improving competitiveness and local incomes.
It aims to have 7,500 farming cages by 2025, including 4,700 traditional fish cages, 1,900 hi-tech fish cages, and 900 cages for breeding other seafood.
The water surface areas for cage farming and mollusc farming are expected to reach 7,000 ha and 24,000 ha, respectively.
The farming yield is to reach 113,530 tonnes and be worth 7.54 trillion VND (327.6 million USD), including 29,870 tonnes from cage farming and 83,660 tonnes from mollusc cultivation. The sector is forecast to employ 18,510 workers.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, farming areas in Phu Quoc city, Kien Hai island district, the island commune of Tien Hai in Ha Tien city, and Son Hai and Hon Nghe in Kien Luong district will focus on farming groupers, cobias, yellow-fin pompanos, and seabass, as well as blue lobster, mantis shrimp, crab, and oysters for pearl farming.
Meanwhile, coastal areas in Ha Tien city and the districts of Kien Luong, Hon Dat, An Minh, and An Bien will develop zones for farming molluscs such as blood cockles, saltwater mussels, green mussels, and oysters.
Local authorities must also fully tap the potential and effectively use the sea for farming, towards promoting agricultural economic restructuring, increasing productivity and output, and ensuring food hygiene and safety.
The locality has worked hard to create more jobs and improve incomes in coastal communities and those on islands, cut inshore fishing activities, preserve the environment, and minimise activities that deplete natural aquatic resources.
It aims to develop marine farming at an industrial-scale using modern technologies that can produce a large volume of products for both export and domestic demand.
The province also attaches special importance to promoting links and cooperation in producing raw materials, processing and consuming aquatic products, ensuring food hygiene and safety, and protecting the environment, contributing to protecting and regenerating aquatic resources and preserving biodiversity.
It has synchronously implemented solutions on land and water surface areas for marine farming, and mechanisms and policies to boost production and attract investors to high-tech aquaculture.
The locality has also paid heed to applying credit and incentive policies to support aquaculture development and high-tech agriculture, as well as to improving the quality of human resources in the sector./.