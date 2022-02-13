Environment Strong cold remains in northern region A new cold spell is approaching Vietnam and forecast to hit the north from early morning of February 13, keeping the region in bone-chilling cold for the next few days.

Business Vietnam to develop sustainable, responsible fishery Vietnam is striving to sustainably develop its fishery and promote responsible practices while protecting and restoring aquatic resources and preserving biodiversity, according to a draft national plan on protecting and exploiting aquatic resources from 2021 – 2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Environment Bitter cold to linger on in northern region for another week The northern and north-central regions will go through another bitter cold week which is likely to stay on until February 20, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Spain-based corporation enters Vietnam’s water treatment market GS Inima Environment, the water treatment subsidiary of Spain-based GS Engineering and Construction Corp. (GS E&C), has acquired a 30 percent stake of Phu My Vinh Construction & Investment JSC (PMV) – an industrial water supplier in the Vietnam's southern province of Long An.