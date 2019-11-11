Kien Giang needs investment in tourism infrastructure: experts
Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang should offer incentives to attract investment in tourism infrastructure and services in Ha Tien- Kien Luong, Rach Gia- Kien Hai- Hon Dat, and U Minh Thuong to realise their tourism potential, experts have said.
A ship carrying tourists from Ha Tien town to Hai Tac archipelago in Kien Giang province.
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNS/VNA) - Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang should offer incentives to attract investment in tourism infrastructure and services in Ha Tien- Kien Luong, Rach Gia- Kien Hai- Hon Dat, and U Minh Thuong to realise their tourism potential, experts have said.
The province master plan identifies Ha Tien- Kien Luong, Rach Gia- Kien Hai- Hon Dat, and U Minh Thuong as key tourism areas apart from Phu Quoc Island, one of the top destinations in Vietnam, said Pham Vu Hong, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
The province has been focusing on investment in tourism infrastructure and services to actualise the potential of these areas, he told a recent conference in Ha Tien town.
In 2016-2020 the province has set funding of 369 billion VND (15.9 million USD) for five projects in these three major tourism zones, he said.
The completed works include the Rach Gia Airport upgrade, linking the national power grid with islands such as Hon Tre, Lai Son and Hai Tac, and infrastructure in Mui Nai, Hon Trem Island, Hang pagoda, and the U Minh Thuong national park.
The province would continue to explore partnerships with local and foreign investors to develop these tourism zones, Hong said.
Pham Trung Luong of the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment, said Ha Tien- Kien Luong, Rach Gia- Kien Hai- Hon Dat, and U Minh Thuong play a vital role in the province and the Mekong Delta’s tourism development.
He suggested prioritising three types of tourism for investment, ecological, cultural and community-based.
The local government should focus on tourism infrastructure development to create convenient transportation within the zones and link the zones with Phu Quoc Island, he said.
It should also invest in new tourism products based on local tourism resources, he added.
Nguyen Van Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Education Association, said the province has natural diversity ranging from the delta to seas and mountains, which is excellent for tourism development.
But it needs to invest heavily in road and sea traffic infrastructure and diversify tourism products to attract tourists, he said.
Tourism marketing and promotion are required, with a focus on key local markets such as the cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and HCM City and international markets such as the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, the US and Western European countries, he added.
Experts also suggested that the province should pay more attention to improving tourism human resources and strengthening cooperation with travel firms in other provinces to develop new travel routes and products./.