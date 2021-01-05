Growing ornamental chrysanthemums for Tet is not a difficult job, but requires that growers closely monitor the growth of each plant. Generally speaking, ornamental flowers bring a good income to local people.

Local growers are now working in groups and joining clubs to support each other, thus expanding the growing area.

Traders come to the area to buy trees, which then find their way to other cities and provinces around the Mekong Delta and the south.

Giong Rieng is now home to a growing area for ornamental flowers of an estimated 16 ha. The trade is contributing to improving local livelihoods and generating jobs, thus sustaining economic development in the district./.

