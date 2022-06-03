Kien Giang posts 7-percent increase in five-month export revenue
The southern province of Kien Giang posted a 7-percent increase year-on-year in export revenue for the first five months of this year.
Workers produce canned fish for export at an industrial park in Binh An commune of Chau Thanh district, Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
According to the province’s Department of Industry and Trade, the province earned over 326 million USD in the five-month period from exports. Of the figure, rice brought home 104.4 million USD, seafood 104.8 million USD, leather and footwear 62.9 million USD, fruit and vegetables 4.37 million USD, and other products 49.45 million USD.
For-export processing enterprises in the province said they have faced numerous difficulties since the beginning of the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a shortage of materials and labour, rising transport and production costs, and technical barriers in export markets.
Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Lam Huynh Nhan said the department has closely followed the situation of local exporters and timely made recommendations to the provincial People’s Committee on measures to help them cope with difficulties. On their part, local enterprises have also made great efforts to restore activities.
As a result, Kien Giang’s export revenue still increased compared to the same period last year.
The provincial administration will continue to boost trade promotion to seek more markets and partners for local exports, bolster cross-border trade at local international border gates and popularise free trade agreements to which Vietnam is a member among local exporters./.