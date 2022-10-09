Kien Giang posts economic growth of 8.6% in nine months
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang recorded economic growth of 8.6% in the first nine months compared to the same period last year, the largest growth rate in five years, according to a report released by the provincial People’s Committee.
Tourists at Dinh Cau Beach on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
During the period, the province's economic revival has shown signs of broadening.
The province’s index of industrial production (IIP) in the first nine months surged 25.5% over the same period last year, driven by strong growth of the processing and manufacturing industries.
Manufacturing and processing saw 26% year-on-year growth during the period.
In the first nine months of the year, export turnover of goods reached more than 621 million USD, up 19.2% year-on-year, and fulfilled 79.6% of the target for the whole year.
During the period, the border trade value at the border gates of Ha Tien and Giang Thanh in the province reached more than 146 million USD, up 74.2% year-on-year.
Nguyen Van Hoang, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said policy measures for supporting businesses hit by COVID-19 and the provincial Socio-economy Recovery and Development Programme helped businesses restore production and export activities.
New orders in seafood processing, and textiles and footwear surged during the period, Hoang said.
The province planned to step up trade promotion activities as well as stimulate consumption and expand export markets, he said.
The retail sales of goods and services and export turnover were targeted to reach 26.9 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) and 159 million USD, respectively, in the fourth quarter of this year, he added.
Le Huu Toan, Deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the area cultivating high-quality rice accounted for more than 95% of the nearly 700,000ha under rice production in the province.
High-quality rice output reached 3.92 million tonnes or 90% of the target for the whole year, Toan said.
Seafood farming volume totalled 230,000 tonnes during the period, up 10% year-on-year.
The tourism sector exceeded nearly 10% of the target set for this year by welcoming more than 6.1 million visitor arrivals in the first nine months of the year, including 126,000 international visitor arrivals.
Tourism turnover was estimated at 7.73 trillion VND, up 219% year-on-year.
The province hoped to receive more than 7.4 million domestic and international visitor arrivals this year.
Lam Minh Thanh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said local authorities would accelerate the Socio-economy Recovery and Development Programme for the rest of the year.
The authorities would focus on implementing policies to support businesses to restore and expand production and step up attraction of investment as well as speed up the implementation of projects at industrial parks in the province./.