Business State budget revenue up in first two months State budget collections were estimated at 286.7 trillion VND (12.4 billion USD) during January and February, or 21.3 percent of the annual estimate and up 0.6 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance reported on March 8.

Business Kien Giang’s export turnover picks up 12 percent The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang gained more than 103 million USD from exports in the first two month of the year, surging 12 percent from the same time in 2020.

Business Vietnamese textile industry sees huge export opportunities The textile and apparel industry, which managed to survive three waves of COVID-19 thanks to its decision to produce face masks and personal protective equipment, will focus on sportswear and yarn, according to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group.

Business Private firms need more institutional support Private enterprises do not need money but institutional support to enjoy a stable and safe business environment, bringing them equality and respect.