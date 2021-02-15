Kien Giang promotes border trade infrastructure connectivity with Cambodia
The southern border province of Kien Giang has facilitated the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on border trade infrastructure development and connectivity between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Ha Tien International Border Gate in My Duc ward, Ha Tien city, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – The southern border province of Kien Giang has facilitated the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on border trade infrastructure development and connectivity between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Ha Tien city and Giang Thanh district have been asked to build a list of border trade infrastructure items, with priority given to connectivity with Cambodian localities, according to the Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chin.
Kien Giang has also supported trade promotion and the attraction of investments in border trade infrastructure construction.
Local competent agencies have taken measures to simplify administrative procedures in order to make it easier for traders and border residents in customs clearance.
The province has effectively implemented cooperation agreements with Cambodian localities and joined hands with the Cambodian side in national defence as well as external affairs in border areas./.