Business Expressway development corporations merge A contract was inked on March 30 merging the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) into the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).

Business New decree promotes sustainable maritime economic development Decree No. 11/2021/ND-CP officially replaced Decree No. 51/2014/ND-CP dated May 21, 2014 of the Government regulating the allocation of certain marine areas to organisations and individuals exploiting and using marine resources from March 30, 2021.

Business HCM City’s CPI down 0.33 percent in March The CPI in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City inched down 0.33 percent in March against February, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Export profits soar during COVID-19 Many Vietnamese exporters have seen a sudden increase in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.