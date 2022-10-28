The Vietnam ese citizens returning from Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Cambodian officers sign a record on the reception of 67 Vietnamese citizens back home. (Photo: VNA)

– Border guards in the Mekong Delta province on October 28 received 67 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia at the Ha Tien International Border Gate.They were previously scammed into going to Cambodia for jobs with high salary and then forced to work in fraudulent establishments and organisations owned by foreigners.Sixty-five of the group was found without legal entry, residence, and work permits by the Cambodian competent agency during an inspection of a company in Preah Sihanouk city in the province of the same name. They were then assisted by the Vietnamese General Consulate in the province and local authorities before their repatriation.So far this year, the force at the border gate has received more than 700 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia./.