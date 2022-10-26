Kien Giang records 15% growth in 10-month export turnover
In the first ten months of this year, the southern province of Kien Giang earned 677.63 million USD from exports, accounting for 86.88% of the yearly plan, and up 15.12% over the same period last year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) - In the first ten months of this year, the southern province of Kien Giang earned 677.63 million USD from exports, accounting for 86.88% of the yearly plan, and up 15.12% over the same period last year.
Of the total export value, 151.82 million USD came from rice, 232.95 million USD from sea food, and 138.21 million USD from leather shoes, deputy director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Lam Huynh Nhan said.
The good performance of export is attributable to drastic measures taken by the provincial authorities to improve the business and investment environment, and help local enterprises tackle problems in production and business activities.
Most enterprises have restored normal operations, while demands on the domestic and foreign markets increased sharply, particularly for seafood and leather shoe.
Kien Giang province has 44 export businesses, which ship goods to 47 countries and territories around the world. Many of these businesses have proactively devised production and business solutions to consolidate traditional markets, and reach new potential markets.
The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has coordinated other sectors and related units to remove obstacles and difficulties for businesses, thus boosting production, business, and export activities.
The department has also provided local enterprises and exporters with information on Vietnam's import and export markets, helping them decide their business direction.
In the last months of 2022, Kien Giang will continue to promote foreign trade economic activities to achieve the target of 780 million USD in export turnover of this year.
The province's trade sector will push ahead with trade promotion activities through conferences, exhibitions, especially those abroad, to diversify export markets.
In particular, the province's industry and trade sector needs to prepare products such as rice and seafood for export in anticipation of surging demand on the world market at the end of 2022 and the new year 2023./.