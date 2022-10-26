Business Petrovietnam maintains first place in PROFIT500 rankings The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) continues to maintain the first place on the top 500 most profitable companies in Vietnam in 2022 (PROFIT500) for the fourth consecutive year.

Business Air routes considered to connect Quang Ninh with East Asian destinations Officials participating in the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) have agreed to step up the opening of direct air routes linking Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh with some foreign member localities of this forum.

Business Looking through weaknesses to attract EU capital flows: Report The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the European-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) have helped the country attract foreign direct investment (FDI) from EU member states.