Kien Giang steps up export promotions
Kien Giang (VNS/VNA) — The Mekong province of Kien Giang is taking steps to promote exports to compensate for damage caused by the effects of COVID-19 and saline intrusion.
The province’s Agriculture Department has been asked to prepare for the summer – autumn and autumn – winter crops and for aquaculture activities, especially shrimp breeding in brackish water, to supply shrimp to the local market and to shrimp processing exporters.
Banks in Kien Giang have launched preferential credit packages for enterprises that process products for export. Agencies in the province have also launched promotion programmes to seek markets globally and have provided support to enterprises for imports and exports of materials and machinery and equipment.
The province is increasingly using e-commerce to promote business information and online business services, and to advertise products.
Exporters aim to find new markets to replace traditional markets, and will seek more opportunities to export rice and seafood, the two major products of Kien Giang.
According to the Kien Giang Department of Trade and Industry, the province attained total import – export value of 63.8 USD million in May, an increase of 37.6 per cent compared with April.
This included exports of 35.6 million USD (up by 77.4 percent) and 21.7 million USD in seafood exports.
For the first five months, Kiên Giang reported export turnover of 271.6 million USD, up by 4.6 percent and accounting for 34.8 percent of 2020 plan./.