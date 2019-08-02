U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)

- The southern province of Kien Giang aims to welcome 8.3 visitors and earn 6.84 trillion VND (294.7 million USD) from tourism in 2019, up 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively, from the previous year, according to the province’s Department of Tourism.Of the visitors, 640,000 are foreigners, an increase of 7.3 percent compared to 2018.In July 2019, Kien Giang welcomed nearly 921,150 tourist arrivals, up 13.3 percent, including 50,242 foreigners, up 2.1 percent.The province raked in 788.7 billion VND (nearly 24 million USD) from tourism in July, up 42.4 percent.Phu Quoc Island in July alone accommodated 528,809 visitors, up 28.5 percent, including 48,167 foreigners, up 5.2 percent, and earned 739.8 billion VND (31.8 million USD) from tourism, up 49.1 percent.In the first seven months of this year, the famous island welcomed more than 2.2 million visitors.Located 46km from the mainland, Phu Quoc is famous for pristine beaches, pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper and “ruou sim”, a wine made from wild sim fruit or Rose Myrtle.A variety of tours are provided for travellers, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkeling, fishing and tours to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches and many more.-VNA