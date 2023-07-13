Kien Giang province recorded a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6.37% in the first half of this year, ranking 5th in the Mekong Delta region.(Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to achieve and even surpass the growth target of 6.5% this year.

This is one of the key tasks adopted at the 7th session of the provincial People’s Council of Kien Giang which was held recently.

The province will strive to reach 5.4 trillion VND (227 million USD) in budget collection in the last six months of 2023.



Other targets include the completion of the provincial planning project for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 and the approval of a project on human resource development in Kien Giang province for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.



The province also manages to have two more communes and two more districts, namely An Bien and Kien Luong, recognised as meeting new-style rural area standards. Total production of aquatic product exploitation and farming will reach over 482,000 tonnes in the reviewed period while industrial production value will amount to over 25.9 trillion VND.



Kien Giang recorded a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6.37% in the first half of this year, ranking 5th in the Mekong Delta region. Up to now, total budget revenue has hit over 6.7 trillion VND.

In the remaining months of this year, the province will effectively implement tasks and solutions for socio-economic development, improving the business environment and competitiveness.



It will strengthen inspections and expedite the disbursement of public investment capital; review and transfer capital from slowly disbursed projects to others under the 2023 public investment plan.



The province will enhance patrols at sea, resolutely handle cases of intentional violations of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as well as inspections of accommodation and food service establishments, especially in key tourist areas.

Kien Giang is home to Phu Quoc, the largest island and the first island city of Vietnam, and a famous tourist destination of the country.

Mai Van Huynh, Chairman of the People's Council of Kien Giang province speaks at the opening ceremony of the council's 7th session. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism activities in the province continued to recover strongly since early 2023, as seen in a 42% growth year on year in the number of tourists visiting the province in the first six months of the year.



Nearly 5 million visitors chose the province for their holidays in the period. It is noteworthy that the number of foreign travellers surged by more than six times to 354,992. As a result, tourism revenues shot up 156% to over 10.1 trillion VND.



Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Chi Thanh said the department has coordinated with relevant agencies to implement measures to stimulate tourism and improve quality of tourism products and services.

Kien Giang has maintained and expanded cooperation with localities in the southwestern region, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as well as major tourism hubs in the country, while seeking linkages with neighbouring countries to set up a tourism corridor along the southern coast.



The province has encouraged travel companies to participate in fairs and conference both in and outside the province. The tourism department has worked with foreign partners to organise famtrips to Phu Quoc island for Chinese accommodation and travel companies.

Kien Giang aims to receive 8.6 million or more visitors this year, up 14% from 2022, including 483,000 foreigners, and 15.37 trillion VND in tourism revenue, up 45%./.





VNA