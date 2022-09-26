Society Rice aid to be delivered to the needy in Soc Trang, Nghe An Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on September 26 signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves for southern Soc Trang and central Nghe An provinces to assist needy people in the between-crop period of 2022.

Society Farmers encouraged to engage in sustainable forest, farm production Small-scale farmers provide an estimated one third of global food output but are facing increasing fiercely climate conditions such as droughts, storms and floods, necessitating measures to boost sustainable development to cope with climate change, experts said at an international conference opened in Hanoi last week.

Society Vietnam needs highly skilled labour force The vocational training system of Vietnam needs reforming to create highly-skilled human resources that meet the requirements of the labour market in increasingly integrated international market, experts said.

Society High tech farming in Ninh Thuan proves effective The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is promoting the application of high-technology in agricultural production with the aim of setting up major zones and projects yielding high-quality farm produce, thereby turning high-tech agriculture into a spearhead sector in local economic development.