Business Can Tho city solicits investment in housing Can Tho city, the most developed locality in the Mekong Delta, continues to seek investment in housing projects.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on March 16, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 13).

Business Rubber Group plans to build three processing plants in northern region The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group (VRG) will invest in three more processing factories in the northern region as the rubber output is expected to increase in the coming time.