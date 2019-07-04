Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang province. Tourism is one of the province's prioritised sectors for calling investment by 2020. (Source: VNA)



- The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will hold a conference on July 26 and 27 in a bid to attract more investment.The conference is expected to attract 500 domestic and foreign enterprises and representatives from international organisations and agencies, baodautu.vn cited Quang Xuan Lua, Deputy Director of the provincial Centre for Trade, Investment and Tourism Promotion, as saying.During the event, Kien Giang would introduce its socio-economic achievements, advantages, investment incentives and projects calling for investment, Lua said, adding that discussions between local authorities, experts and investors on measures to help the province lure investment sustainably would also be included.The province wants to call investment in 117 projects between now and 2020, the centre’s director Nguyen Duy Linh Thao told the online newspaper.The province has invested to complete infrastructure for transport, electricity grids, water supply and a drainage systems, and is continuing administrative reforms, all in an effort to woo investors.It is also setting preferential policies and providing assistance for investment based on the Government’s common policy framework and local policies.To date, Kien Giang has attracted 680 projects with total investment of more than 500 trillion VND (21.6 billion USD). Of the total, 341 projects, worth 60.6 trillion VND are operational, 68 projects, valued at 115 trillion VND, are under construction while the remainder are completing investment procedures.The province aims to mobilise 215 trillion VND for socio-economic development by 2020 and 1 quadrillion VND by 2030.It also targets to an average Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 7.5-8 percent per year by 2020 and 8-9 percent per year in 2020-2030 and an average income per capita of about 3,000 USD.-VNA